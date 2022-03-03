US stocks rebound strongly as Fed chief signals patience

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped yesterday, shrugging off worries about higher oil prices as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled a patient approach to increasing interest rates.

Despite ongoing worries about the impact of the war in Ukraine, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 33,891.35, up 1.8%. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9% to 4,386.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6% to 13,752.02.

All the 11 S&P 500 sector indices advanced, with financials jumping 2.6% after falling sharply so far this week. The banks index rebounded 3% after hitting its lowest level since September 2021 in the previous session.

Energy shares resumed their march higher, with the S&P 500 energy index rallying 2.2% as Brent crude jumped to near eight-year highs after Western sanctions disrupted transport of commodities exported by Russia.

While the rise in crude is expected to worsen already-worrying inflation, markets took solace in comments from Powell favouring a modest quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate rather than making a more aggressive, half-point hike for the first step.

But, he said, “We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook”, and left open the possibility of bigger moves if inflation stays high.

Investors appreciated signs that the Fed “may not have to tighten as aggressively as we all originally thought,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital Management, who noted that futures markets have reduced the number of interest rate hikes expect in 2022.

Analysts also said markets were positioned to rise due to sentiment they had sold off excessively due to Ukraine.

Earlier, European equities closed strongly higher. London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.4% at 7,429.56, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.7% to 14,000.11 and Paris’ CAC 40 jumped 1.6% to 6,498.02. The Euro Stoxx 50 closed 1.5% to 3,820.59. – AFP, Reuters