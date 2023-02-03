US stocks slide, hit by latest spike in bond yields

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday (March 1) as US Treasury yields hit a multi-month peak, following fresh proof that price pressures are persisting.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy, struck 4% for the first time since early November.

The surge came after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index came in at 47.7 in February, a bit above the January level, but still in contraction territory.

The report showed a jump in the prices index to 51.3%, up 6.8 percentage points, in a move that generated groans from investors who hope for an easing in Fed policy.

The ISM data, coupled with other recent inflation reports from Spain and Germany, do “not necessarily fit the narrative of the sharp move lower in inflation, which many were expecting”, said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.14 points, or 0.02%, to 32,661.84, the S&P 500 lost 18.76 points, or 0.47%, to 3,951.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 76.06 points, or 0.66%, to 11,379.48.

Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's fell 5.6% after reporting lower comparable sales in the fourth quarter, while department store Kohl's dipped 1.9% as it reported a US$273 million loss during the period.

“You could see the market kind of deteriorated a little bit, yields started climbing after that February ISM manufacturing report. Prices paid component, that really jumped, broke a four-month streak of price declines,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

“That is just another piece of evidence we have seen over the past couple of weeks that inflation is remaining stickier than what most people thought in January,” he said, adding it was likely the Fed is going to move rates higher.

Saglimbene added the bond market has recently been indicating there is a greater chance the Fed could move the terminal rate somewhere close to 6%.

Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax plunged around 26% after it acknowledged that “substantial doubt exists” about its ability to continue operating.

The company was an early frontrunner in the global vaccine race, but fell behind after being hit by manufacturing and regulatory delays.

Tesla Inc slipped 1.43% ahead of its investor day event. The electric automaker is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plan. – AFP, Reuters