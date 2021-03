WASHINGTON: The US labour market faces a lengthy recovery and the economy will not see “maximum employment” this year, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

While he expressed hope about the restoration of jobs lost during the pandemic, Powell noted that millions of workers have left the labor force.

“I think it’s not at all likely it would reach maximum employment this year. I think it’s going to take some time to get there,“ Powell said during an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal.

In another effort to assuage financial markets worried that rising prices will lead to increased borrowing costs, he again stressed that the central bank is in no rush to raise its benchmark lending rate.

As the economy recovers, Powell said “you could see prices moving up” but those increases are likely to be transient.

“And this is a difference between a one-time surge in prices and ongoing inflation.”

The Fed, however, will not act until the economy has returned to maximum employment and inflation is both above the bank’s 2.0% goal and on track to remain there “for some time.”

“We’re not intending to raise interest rates until we see those conditions fulfilled,“ Powell said.

Meanwhile, new applications for US unemployment benefits saw little improvement last week, according to official data on Thursday, ticking up slightly and remaining at worrying levels more than 11 months into the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Labor Department said there were 745,000 new jobless claims filings in the week ended Feb 27, seasonally adjusted, worse than analysts had forecast and 9,000 more than the prior week's upwardly-revised total.

An additional 436,696 people, not seasonally adjusted, filed claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programme aiding freelance workers, bringing total new applications to nearly 1.2 million.

“An ongoing high level of layoffs and a large deficit in payrolls indicate conditions in the labor market remain weak,“ said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

“Stronger momentum in growth as the economy continues to reopen will bring back a large number of jobs, although a complete recovery is likely to be a prolonged process,“ she said in an analysis of the data.

Business restrictions to stop Covid-19 from spreading caused mass layoffs in the United States beginning last March, and even as virus cases have ebbed and flowed, weekly jobless claims have yet to drop below the worst single week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

All told, more than 18 million people were receiving government unemployment benefits under all programmes as of the week ended Feb 13, the Labor Department said.

And progress in the labour market has been slow. The latest week's data brings the four-week moving average of regular claims to 790,750, a decrease of 16,750 from the week prior.

The insured unemployment rate indicating people actually receiving benefits ticked down slightly to 3.0%, with 4,295,000 people receiving aid, the report said. – AFP