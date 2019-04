PETALING JAYA: UWC Bhd has obtained the Securities Commission Malaysia’s approval for its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

UWC is is principally involved in the provision of precision sheet metal fabrication and value-added assembly services and the fabrication of precision machined components.

“We hope that we will be able to gain access to the capital market for our future expansion and growth. As part of the business expansion process, we will be looking at expanding our production capacity and providing a more comprehensive range of services to our customers. Production efficiency is the key driver to our expansion and as such, production processes will be automated, going forward,” said its executive director and CEO Ng Chai Eng.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, underwriter and placement agent for the listing exercise, while WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd is the corporate finance adviser.