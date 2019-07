PETALING JAYA: UWC Bhd’s initial public offering (IPO) for Malaysian public subscription has been oversubscribed by 4.98 times.

The group said a total of 4,274 applications for 119.57 million shares with a value of RM98.05 million were received from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 4.98 times.

For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 1,372 applications for 29.02 million shares were received, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 1.9 times.

For the public portion, a total of 2,902 applications for 90.55 million shares were were received, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 8.05 times.

Meanwhile, the 3 million shares available for application by the eligible persons have also been fully subscribed.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, as the placement agent, has confirmed that the 80.02 million IPO shares by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and selected investors have been fully placed out.

The integrated engineering supporting services provider aims to raise RM57.4 million from its IPO on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia based on an offer price of 82 sen per share. The listing is expected to take place on July 10.