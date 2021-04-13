UWC to manufacture highest frequency 5G tester

PETALING JAYA: UWC Bhd has been commissioned by its key client, customer B to develop and manufacture the world’s highest frequency 5G over-the-air chamber, which serves as a 5G tester.

It stated that the tester will provide a measurement environment for characterising wireless and antenna system performance of devices at millimetre-wave frequencies and it will provide performance, functional and protocol testing of networks.

The group said that the product is geared towards the automotive industry (vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity) and 5G smart devices such as smartphones and tablets.

UWC revealed that it has been a strategic partner to customer B in supporting the manufacturing of its test equipment which is en route for mass production roll-out and the capital expenditure earmarked for the product will be financed internally.

Its executive director and group CEO Datuk Ng Chai Eng said the development marks its ability to keep up with trends in the development and manufacturing of new products for the technology sector.

He projected that the development of 5G will continue to grow exponentially globally as technological advancement will need to rely on a strong network infrastructure. Therefore, it is optimistic of the total addressable market for 5G.

“We take years to develop a product with our clients, starting from the product development stage where UWC provides value-added engineering solutions that will translate into a smooth manufacturing process during mass production,” said Ng in a statement.

He pointed out that the product signals its clients’ confidence in the group.