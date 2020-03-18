Uzma bags 4-year pumping equipment contract from ExxonMobil

PETALING JAYA: Uzma Bhd has secured a four-year contract from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc for the provision of pumping equipment and services.

It comes with an option to extend for another year on the same terms and rates.

Uzma said the value of the contract will depend on the number of work orders issued by ExxonMobil for the duration of the contract.

The award is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and enhance its net assets per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 until the expiry of the contract.