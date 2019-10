DONGGUAN: The Vanke Architecture Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Dongguan, part of the R&D arm of China’s second largest property developer by sales China Vanke Co Ltd, sees industrialised building system (IBS), environmental-friendly, green building, technology and laboratory as its future direction going forward.

The R&D Centre focuses on housing-related studies. It is a research base of special architectural materials, low-energy consumption methodology and eco-landscape study, such as the application of precast concrete modules in future real estate projects, the exploration of different types of materials, plant selection and arrangement.

Vanke is the only developer in China that has an inaugurated architecture R&D centre. It has two R&D centres in Dongguan and Xiongan.

Vanke Green Research and Development Centre, Xiongan senior research manager Zhu Yangyang said its IBS pools together Vanke’s decade-long experience in the real estate industry.

“The most common problem (for property owners) is leakage in buildings. Hence, the success of R&D provides knowledge to Malaysia to help the property industry,” Zhu told Malaysian media during a recent familiarisation trip.

In terms of being environmental-friendly, he said Vanke has a team to perform its corporate social responsibility efforts. Its green building initiative is poised to become Vanke’s intellectual property in the future, while its technology focus involves smart building and digitised operations, including a partnership in smart furniture.

“Using the first four subjects (IBS, environmental-friendly, green building, technology), we want to look for something similar to the four to create a future direction for the fifth (laboratory) to develop a physical business,” Zhu added.

Every year, Vanke invests 300 milllion yuan (RM177.26 million) in both its R&D centres in Dongguan and Xiongan.

“As the government encourages industrialisation, smart home will be the trend forward,” said Zhu, adding that R&D outcomes also reduce the reliance on labour.

The R&D centre in Dongguan was established in 1999, focusing on industrialisation, renovation and green building as its technology and practicality R&D to provide assurance for Vanke products. With the R&D centre, Vanke starts to incorporate its technology expertise for product improvement, R&D and promotion.

Vanke will continue to improve its technical skills, using digital, process-oriented management, leveraging on the mobile and internet technology, promote evolving real estate model and provide quality, environmental-friendly building materials.

Meanwhile, the real estate company will hold its first 5km corporate run outside China at the Vanke “Run for Fun” event in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday. Run for Fun was initiated by Vanke in 2013. Since its initiation in Shenzhen, it has held over 380 races in 60 cities.