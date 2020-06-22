Vehicle sales in May drop 62%

PETALING JAYA: Vehicle sales in May dropped 62.2% year on year to 22,960 units, compared with 60,760 units at the same time last year, according to a statement by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

It said the lower numbers were due to JPJ only resuming vehicle inspections from May 13 onwards, as well as the general fearful and cautious consumer sentiment despite the gradual relaxing of the conditional movement control order.

Year-to-date, the sales volume for May was 49% lower at 129,561 units compared to the corresponding period last year, which saw 253,731 units sold.

Looking ahead, the MAA said the sales volume for June will be higher compared to May.

“Businesses resumed after the lifting of restrictions for most economic activities. Traffic to car showrooms has also improved after the announcement on sales tax exemption by the government,” it added.