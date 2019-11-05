Velesto awarded RM541 million drilling contract

PETALING JAYA: Velesto Energy Bhd’s (VEB) sub-subsidiary Velesto Drilling Sdn Bhd (VED) has been awarded a US$131 million (RM541 million) contract from Carigali Hess Operating Company Sdn Bhd, for the provision of 10K jack up drilling rig for 2020 Drilling Programme.

VEB will assign Naga 8, a premium independent-leg cantilever jack-up rig that has a drilling depth capability of 30,000 ft and has a rated operating water depth of 400 ft for this contract.

The contract is expected to commence in the second half of 2020, for a duration of three years with three extension options of six months each.

VED is principally involved in the offshore drilling business and operations and other engineering services for oil and gas exploration, development and production in Malaysia and overseas.

Carigali Hess is a joint venture oil and gas company between PCJDA Ltd, and Hess Oil Company of Thailand Ltd based in Kuala Lumpur, which is engaged in gas production in Block A-18 of the joint development area administered by the Malaysian-Thailand Joint Authority.

“The provision of the services is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of VEB group during the contract period for the financial period ending Dec 31, 2020,“ the group said.