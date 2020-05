PETALING JAYA: Velesto Energy Bhd announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Rafiza Ghazali, citing career advancement as the reason for her departure.

This follows news earlier today that Rafiza has been appointed as Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd’s new CEO, taking over the role from acting CEO Razif Abdul Aziz, effective June 1.

Velesto also announced the appointment of Saxlyna Sapiee as its new CFO in a separate Bursa Malaysia filing.

Prior to joining Velesto, Sazlyna was the group financial controller for Sapura Energy Bhd. She was also the director of finance for Sapura Energy’s drilling division in Singapore managing 16 rigs operating globally.

She started as an audit trainee in Rifson Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom and thereafter was with Faber Group of Companies, part of UEM Group Bhd, with her last position being general manager of corporate management services. Subsequently, she joined Scomi Group as regional controller.