Vincent Tan acquires 41.5m shares in Berjaya Land

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corp Bhd’s (BCorp) non-executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun has acquired 41.5 million shares in Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) via direct business transaction today.

As a result, Tan has increased its shareholdings in the company to 97.44 million shares, which is equivalent to 1.98 per cent, BLand said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

At the close of Bursa trading today, BLand share price was lower by half-a-sen to 25.5 sen with 1.80 million shares transacted. - BERNAMA