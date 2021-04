PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun will remain on the Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) board of directors as non-executive chairman after resigning as executive chairman yesterday, in line with his vision to transform the group into an institutionalised corporation managed by professionals.

BCorp group CEO Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed, who was appointed to the board on March 16, 2021, has been mandated to transform BCorp into a high performing organisation through streamlining the various group businesses to create and enhance shareholders’ value, optimising financial and human resources, improving synergies and efficiency as well as enhancing corporate governance and transparency.

“With Jalil Rasheed on board as group CEO, handling the strategic and operational decision-making and planning the future business direction of BCorp, together with executive deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan, I am confident that the group is in capable hands and would be able to move forward progressively towards greater heights.

“It is also important to give Jalil space and freedom to run Berjaya in his own style. I can now take a step back from active day-to-day involvement in the group’s businesses and devote more of my time and energy to promoting charitable initiatives and other interests. I have been blessed with my fortune and am thankful for the many opportunities Malaysia has given me. Now it’s time to give back,” Vincent said in a statement.

Vincent is passionate about building affordable homes for Malaysians as housing is a basic need.

For the last two years, his Better Malaysia Foundation has assembled a “brain trust” of like-minded professionals to help formulate innovative solutions to address the affordability gap faced by low-income Malaysians, namely the B40 households.

“We are launching a new social enterprise programme with one national goal, which is to assist our government’s efforts in solving the home ownership needs for low-income Malaysians through innovative and sustainable solutions. Our government has always been passionate about providing affordable homes for low-income Malaysians. We believe that the new social enterprise programme will be able to complement the government’s affordable housing agenda.”

Robin said the group has evolved much over the years and so has the management.

“Once the group’s transformation process and plan have stabilised, in accordance with Vincent’s vision of independent professional management, I also plan to step into a non-executive role on the board. This will then also allow me to pursue my own personal passions,” Robin said.

Jalil will take the first three months of his appointment to conduct a strategic review of BCorp. He is currently working with Robin and the BCorp board to kickstart the transformative process and bring Vincent’s future vision for the Berjaya group to fruition.

“BCorp is a very diversified group and I am meeting my new colleagues in the various businesses to identify core and non-core assets and clustering the group into consumer verticals, in line with our vision to become a diversified consumer group. We will engage with the public and investment community when we are ready to unveil our strategic plan,” said Jalil.