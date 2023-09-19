VinFast's Q2 deliveries jump over fivefold from previous quarter

NEW YORK: Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Monday (Sept 18) it had delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter.

The company, whose US-listed shares fell 1.2% on Monday, reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year.

VinFast’s blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company’s small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.

Its market capitalisation, which was US$160 billion – more than General Motors, Ford Motor and Volkswagen combined – in the weeks following its merger with a blank-cheque firm, fell to US$40.4 billion (RM189.49 billion) on Monday.

VinFast was valued at US$23 billion after special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition agreed to acquire the firm for US$10 per share.

The company is almost entirely controlled by Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam’s richest man and founder of its parent conglomerate Vingroup, with a stake of about 99.7%, according to a filing.

The EV maker plans to expand in seven more markets in Asia, including Indonesia, where it aims to start deliveries from next year and establish a plant by 2026.

The Indonesian facility will be VinFast’s third after its main one in the northern Vietnamese city of Haiphong and a new plant in North Carolina in the United States, which is slated to start in 2025.

VinFast said it will report its second-quarter results on Thursday. – Reuters