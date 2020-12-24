Virtual SIBS 2020 sees over 170,000 digital audience

PETALING JAYA: The virtual Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2020 which was held from Oct 14 to 20 have attracted over 170,000 digital audiences.

The four-day event was extended by another three days to allow more audience the opportunity to participate.

This year, the SIBS was officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and welcomed more than 2,600 visitors from 54 participating countries.

Selangor Investment, Industry, Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises senior executive councilor Datuk Teng Chang Khim attributed the success of the virtual summit on the insights shared by the speakers and boundless cross-border networking opportunities, which allows companies to expand into new markets in the new norm.

“The summit had successfully reaffirmed the smart state’s status in leading the adoption of digital technology in doing business and at the same time, assisted entrepreneurs to reboot and rise in this time of crisis,” he said in a statement today.

The digital SIBS saw the participation of 51 speakers and 286 exhibitors and a total of 282 business matchings worth over RM1 million were recorded.

“Offering borderless, virtual SIBS has been successful in bringing together global brands and congregate industry players from around the world to help business players reset and reboot while providing valuable knowledge-sharing, networking and business matching sessions catered to all visitors,” said Teng.

He remarked that the event is part of the effort to transform Selangor into a global trading hub, with an emphasis on the Asean region as a market with over 640 million population and home to some 200 of the world’s largest companies.

Despite the end of the event, the virtual summit will continue into 2021, allowing entrepreneurs to utilise the platform longer than the event’s official duration of seven days.

For the next edition, the state government intends to return to a hybrid event from Oct 7-10, 2021 should the pandemic situation improve.