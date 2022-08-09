Visa brings Apple Pay to Malaysian cardholders

KUALA LUMPUR: Visa on Aug 9 announced it is partnering with AmBank, Maybank, and Standard Chartered Bank to bring Apple Pay to its cardholders in Malaysia.

Apple Pay is a safe, contactless, easy way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons, or exchanging cash - and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Visa cardholders from the participating banks can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is accepted in merchant locations worldwide currently enabled with contactless payments acceptance, which include restaurants, transportation, supermarkets, convenience stores, retail shopping, and many more places.

Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon said the use of digital payments has accelerated over the past two years, fast-tracking Malaysia to becoming a cashless society.

“Visa is excited to support the introduction of Apple Pay in Malaysia, especially since the country is already well placed in terms of contactless payment acceptance and usage. We believe Apple Pay with its secure, private and easy PIN-less experience will be well-received,“ he said.

Besides using Apple Pay for face-to-face transactions, cardholders can use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or online without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for online shopping, transportation, travel booking, ticketing, food and dining, among other things. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use their payment card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

“As contactless payments grow, we’re confident smart mobile devices will continue to become an integral part of our daily lives, replacing wallets full of cash. And now with Apple Pay, customers get the added benefit and assurance that their transactions are not just easy and convenient, but also secure and private,“ added Ng.