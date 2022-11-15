Visa launches Google Wallet for Visa cardholders in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Visa on Nov 15 launched Google Wallet for Visa cardholders on both Android and WearOS devices.

Visa cardholders from Hong Leong Bank (credit) and Public Bank (credit and debit cards) can now make fast and secure purchases in stores, online, and in apps, and store their Visa cards within Google Wallet.

Visa said cardholders of HSBC (credit) and HSBC Amanah (credit) will also be able to add their cards to Google Wallet in the coming months.

According to the Visa 2021 Consumer Payment Attitudes report, usage of mobile contactless payment solutions has increased for more than half (60%) of Malaysian consumers, citing safety (58%) and convenience (53%) as the top drivers for usage in comparison to carrying cash, because of the pandemic. In 2021, Visa found that 70% of all transactions were contactless, highlighting the rising interest and awareness among Malaysians.

“The impact Covid-19 had on the mobile payment landscape saw shifts in preference for digital payments, with more Malaysians opting for safer and more convenient payment solutions and having an overall positive attitude towards new payment trends,” said Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon.

He said mobile devices are a key part of consumers’ day-to-day lives, and the launch of Google Wallet in Malaysia will enable more Visa cardholders to make mobile payments in a country where contactless payments are extremely well-received.

He said in Malaysia today, more than seven in 10 Visa transactions are contactless payments and Visa is rolling out new contactless acceptance in the country.

“The introduction of Google Wallet will enable more Visa cardholders to make seamless and secure payments both online and face-to-face, propelling the country into becoming a cashless society,” said Ng.

“According to the e-Conomy SEA 2022 report, digital payments are gaining popularity and are expected to hit almost US$200 billion in gross transaction value in Malaysia by 2025. With millions of Malaysians now using their phones everyday to make payment, Google is excited to bring Google Wallet to Malaysia,” said Google Malaysia managing director Marc Woo.

He said with Google Wallet, Malaysians can tap to pay in stores or checkout seamlessly online or easily access their boarding passes to travel by air.

“Google Wallet helps keep everything protected in one place, no matter where you go,” said Woo.