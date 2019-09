PETALING JAYA: Visdynamics Holdings Bhd saw its net profit slump 62.2% in the third quarter ended July 31, 2019 to RM999,000 from RM2.64 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue for the period stood at RM9.41 million, a 14.7% drop from RM11.03 million achieved previously.

Meanwhile, its nine-month net profit fell 74.3% to RM1.30 million from RM5.05 million in the same period a year ago, while revenue declined 38.3% to RM17.17 million from RM27.82 million, attributed to the decrease of sales of machines for the period.

In its Bursa disclosure, the group said that it is cautiously optimistic for its performance in the financial year due to the continued global uncertainty and softness in the semiconductor sector.

“However, based on current activities and enquiries from current and new customers, we believe we can perform better than the general market trend.”