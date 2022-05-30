Vistage Malaysia celebrates first members excellence awards

PETALING JAYA: Vistage Malaysia & Singapore (VMS) recently hosted its inaugural members excellence awards, where eight recipients received the lifetime achievement award and seven received the leadership award.

The lifetime achievement award recipients were Scientex Bhd managing director Lim Peng Jin, Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd CEO Saw Hai Earn, EP Plus Group Sdn Bhd group managing director Pang Tse-Ming, Guan Chong Bhd CEO Brandon Tay Hoe Lian, Auric Stream Sdn Bhd CEO Teng Beng Lee, Ng Eng Kee & Sons Sdn Bhd President Ng Chong Lam, JF Technology Bhd chairman & managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong, Amlex Technology Sdn Bhd managing director Lim Say Soon.

For the leadership award, the winners include Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd executive director Chris Tan Chuen Leong, Cosmos Technology International Bhd managing director Datuk Chong Toh Wee, One Gasmaster Sdn Bhd managing director Ivan Tan Kean Yok, Mine Logistics Sdn Bhd CEO Dereck Ng Kian Wei, NRS Process Systems Sdn Bhd managing director Chew Soon Jin, Kagayaku Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd Kagayaku Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Puvaneaish Subramaniam, ABS Engineering & Trading Sdn Bhd managing director Roger Ang Eng Beng.

“Moving forward, the event will be held annually in recognition of Vistage members’ triumphs, hard work, dedication and pursuit for excellence,” VMS founder Richard CM Wong said.

VMS which is a licensee of its USA counterpart, offers guidance and leadership program for CEOs, business owners and key executives of small and medium sized businesses, through monthly peer advisory group meetings, one-on-one business coaching, expert speaker presentations, and extensive online connectivity.