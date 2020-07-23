Vitrox Q2 earnings down slightly on unfavourable sales mix

PETALING JAYA: Vitrox Corp Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, fell 6.01% to RM22.92 million from RM24.39 million a year ago mainly due to an unfavourable sales mix.

Its revenue dropped 8.44% to RM96.55 million against RM89.03 million in the same quarter last year.

For the six months period, its net profit fell 8.37% to RM43.99 million from RM48 million a year ago. Revenue went up 4.97% to RM186.84 million compared with RM177.99 million last year due to higher revenue contribution from its machine vision system (MVS) segment .

The board expects a challenging year for 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which had disrupted business activities in many countries.

“With a diversified business model, serving multiple industries and presence in more than 30 countries, the group has not experienced significant downward impact so far. The group has taken and will continue to take more stringent and prudent cost control measures in order to stay competitive and resilient.

“Besides, the group will continue to focus on market expansion activities, customer relationship building and product innovation to grow the business further,“ Vitrox said in its exchange filing.