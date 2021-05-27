Vivocom venturing into mineral supply business

PETALING JAYA: Vivocom International Holdings Bhd has proposed to diversify into the trade and sale of iron ore and other minerals as an additional income stream to the group’s existing businesses.

Rain International Sdn Bhd, a 97%-owned subsidiary of V Development Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a 45%-owned subsidiary of Vivocom has accepted a letter of intent from a China-based natural resources and minerals wholesaler, to purchase a minimum of three shipments of 50,000 metric tonnes (mt) on a monthly basis. The order is for a duration of 24 months with an option to renew for an additional 24 months.

Vivocom stated that the diversification would allow it to capitalise on the increasing demand for scarce minerals. Apart from iron ore, it aims to trade other commodities such as iron, zinc and copper.

Its CEO Datuk Seri Chia Kok Teng revealed that it is in the final stage of negotiations for the supply of minerals valued at several billion which should be concluded soon. He said the group is eyeing a minimum of three contracts for supply of iron ores worth RM290 million monthly up to RM6 billion which will be announced by end-June or early-July.

“For the financial year ending June 30, 2022, we target to deliver at least RM3 billion worth of minerals to our clients overseas. This is expected to contribute a gross profit of RM250 million or higher to Vivocom in that year,” Chia said in a statement.

The new business of trade and sale of iron ore and other minerals will not require regulatory approval as it is not involved in mining activities. However, the diversification is subject to the approval of its shareholders at an EGM to be convened.

Should the proposal fail to obtain approval from the majority of its shareholders, Vivocom will continue with the new business to a lesser extent and ensure that the contribution does not tantamount to a diversification of business activities of the group.