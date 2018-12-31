Vizione awarded RM377.6m road job

PETALING JAYA: Vizione Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd (WSSB) has bagged a RM377.60 million contract from Permata Rebana Sdn Bhd (PRSB) for the supply of materials and labour and project management services relating to road works in the vicinity of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The duration of the contract is 24 months subject to any extension of time granted under the construction contract to be entered into at a later stage. PRSB is principally engaged in construction activities.

“Vizione is delighted to participate in this roadworks related project which will further add to its track record. It further enlarges the group’s order book and is expected to provide a steady stream of revenue for the group over the next two financial years,“ it said.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this awarded project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and earnings per share of the group for the next two financial years as the earnings and attributable profits would be realised in stages over the tenure of the contract.