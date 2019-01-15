Vizione Q2 earnings surge threefold

PETALING JAYA: Vizione Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Nov 30, 2018 jumped almost threefold to RM19.44 million from RM6.55 million a year ago mainly attributed to the construction works that were undertaken during the quarter by Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd.

The group’s revenue rose 13% to RM165.75 million compared with RM147.3 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the six-month period, its net profit surged close to five fold to RM34.46 million from RM7.08 million a year ago, while revenue almost doubled to RM325.25 million from RM168.63 million.

On prospects, Vizione has positioned relevant resources in the wake of the government’s fiscal policy in building more affordable homes in the short to medium term as reflected in their manifesto to construct one million affordable houses within two terms of administration.