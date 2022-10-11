Vodafone unveils Vantage Towers mega joint venture

LONDON: Vodafone unveiled on Wednesday (Nov 9) a blockbuster deal with investment firms GIP and KKR to form a joint venture that will hold its majority stake in European masts division Vantage Towers.

The deal, valuing Frankfurt-listed Vantage at €16 billion (RM75.4 billion), will hand the joint venture control of Vodafone’s 81.7% stake, the London-listed giant said in a statement.

However, Vodafone will own at least 50% of the co-owned unit.

An investment consortium led by GIP and KKR will own up to 50% of the venture, which will make a takeover bid for remaining Vantage shares before seeking to accelerate growth of the business.

Vodafone hopes to receive between €3.2 billion and €7.1 billion from the deal, depending on the size of the stake taken by the consortium.

The development comes more than one year after Vodafone spun off the mast division on the German stock market but retained a large chunk.

“This is a landmark moment for both Vodafone and Vantage Towers,” said Vodafone chief executive Nick Read.

“This transaction successfully delivers on Vodafone’s stated aims of retaining co-control over a strategically important asset.”

He added that the deal would enable “deconsolidating Vantage Towers from our balance sheet to ensure we can optimise its capital structure and generate substantial upfront cash proceeds ... to support our priority of deleveraging”.

European heavyweight Vodafone, which has been restructuring for several years, expects the deal to close in the first half of 2023.

Wednesday’s news sent Vodafone Towers shares surging more than 10% to €32.30 in Frankfurt, while Vodafone fell 2% to 104.10 pence here. – AFP