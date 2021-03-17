Volcano aims to raise RM8.75 million from ACE Market listing

PETALING JAYA: Volcano Bhd, an international manufacturer of nameplates and plastic injection moulded parts, is aiming to raise RM8.75 million from its ACE Market IPO.

The IPO involves a public issue of 25 million IPO shares and an offer for sale of 35 million shares at the issue price of 35 sen per share, entailing 8.25 million new shares will be available for application to the Malaysian public, 8.25 million new shares allocated for eligible directors, key senior management, employees and business associates, and 8.5 million new shares will be offered by way of private placement to identified investors.

There will also be an offer for sale of 14.375 million shares by way of private placement to identified investors, and 20.625 million shares by way of private placement to identified bumiputra investors.

Of the proceeds raised, the group will use RM5.55 million for the purchase of machinery and equipment while RM3.2 million will be used for listing expenses.

Managing director Datuk Ch’ng Huat Seng said the proceeds will go towards acquiring laser-cutting and pick-and-paste machines to improve the efficiency and capability of its nameplate manufacturing process.

“We are going to purchase additional plastic injection moulding machines to expand the plastic injection moulded parts manufacturing business. Besides the purchase of machinery and equipment, we are also going to expand our factory in Rayong, Thailand (pix), as we intend to expand our presence in the E&E and automotive industries in the country,” he said.

Volcano’s principal markets are Singapore and Thailand. Overall, the foreign market accounts for more than 95% of overall revenue in the financial year ended Dec 31 2020. Multinational companies comprise 90% of the sales.

TA Securities Holdings Bhd is the principal adviser, sole placement agent, sole underwriter and sponsor in relation to the IPO.