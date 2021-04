KUALA LUMPUR: Volcano Bhd, an international manufacturer of nameplates and plastic injection moulded parts, closed at 48.5 sen on its maiden trading day on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market yesterday, a 36.8% or 13.5 sen premium over its offer price of 35 sen with 104.46 million shares changing hands.

Earlier in the trading session, the counter hit a high of 70.5 sen, slightly more than double of its offer price.

Executive director and chief financial officer Khoo Boo Wui said proceeds from the listing will be used to accelerate the company’s factory expansion to accommodate new machinery.

“We plan to have additional laser-cutting machine and plastic injection moulding machines. We will expand our factory size to accommodate the new machinery, the existing spaces come in optimum level,” he said at a virtual press conference after the listing ceremony yesterday.

The expansion of the factory in Thailand with a built-up area of about 10,086 sq ft to place the five new plastic injection moulding machines is expected to be ready and fully operational by the second half of 2024, he said.

Volcano recorded an overall oversubscription rate of 176.6 times from the new shares made available to the Malaysian public.

Volcano’s foreign market accounts for more than 95% of overall revenue in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020 (FY20).

Multinational companies comprise 90% of its sales including some leading brand names such as Bernina, Hewlett Packard, Fisher & Paykel Thailand, Donaldson Thailand, Sharp Indonesia and Panasonic Thailand.

Volcano chairman Wong Wan Chin said in a statement that the group seek to capitalise on its current regional presence, particularly in Thailand and Singapore, to tap into the immense business opportunities available from the rising growth of the electrical and electronics and automotive industries.

Via the IPO, Volcano is set to add six units of laser cutting machines as well as purchase five units of pick and paste machines to enhance the automation in the manufacturing process. – Bernama