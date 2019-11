PETALING JAYA: Vortex Consolidated Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary THDex Ltd has been granted a money-broking license by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA). According to the group’s Bursa filing, it is allowed to commence operation from Oct 23, 2019.

In July, it received a letter of approval for its application to carry on money-broking business in Labuan, which carries the usual conditions imposed on licence holders.