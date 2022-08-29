Vortex introduces Bravo Financing solution

KUALA LUMPUR: Vortex Consolidated Bhd today launched Bravo Financing, a home financing solution dedicated for all ongoing and upcoming property projects of the group.

Bravo Financing is a property term loan that offers up to 100% financing with a tenure of up to 15 years and an annual step-up interest of 4% onwards. The application will be processed within 24 hours and no documentation is required except for the applicant’s identification card, subject to terms and conditions. The term loan is only applicable for properties under Vortex. The financing of the loan to the buyers will be done via the group’s licensed moneylending subsidiary.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Paris Dynasty Land Sdn Bhd, Vortex is currently developing a serviced residential and commercial project Louvre Residence, which is expected to be completed by December 2023. Louvre Residence is a 34-storey premium serviced apartment suites project, comprising a total 498 units with unit sizes ranging from 614 sq ft up to 2,359 sq ft and 29 retail units with unit sizes ranging from 738 sq ft up to 4,781 sq ft.

Vortex executive director See Toh Kean Yaw said under the current economic conditions where many people are struggling with the stringent requirement of financial institutions in the market, they are here to help self-employed and non-fixed income earners including gig economy workers, business owners and small traders or entrepreneurs to own their first home.

“We are offering two attractive loan schemes with the option of up to 80% financing and up to 100% financing. For those who require 100% loan, we will be signing a lease-to-own agreement where they will be able to enjoy three years of interest-free lease rentals prior to conversion into a sale & purchase agreement (SPA) subjected to other terms and conditions. The interest rates will be charged upon the commencement of the SPA.

“It is a move by the group to tap into our readily available resources and capabilities of our property development, property investment and financial services segments, while at the same benefiting the end-consumers. As such, the group’s recent proposed private placement of up to 127.58 million placement shares (under maximum scenario) of RM21.05 million based on an illustrative issue price of 16.5 sen per share, is earmarked to fund the working capital required for our moneylending business which could be utilised to provide the Bravo Financing schemes,” he said.

See Toh also added that the group expects positive demand on the financing schemes offered. Upon the completion and full uptake of the current unsold units of Louvre Residence, the group expects to generate an estimated revenue of RM452.7 million with an expected gross profit of RM165 million. This is based on the revised pricing, subject to approval from the relevant authority.

“In addition, we foresee a RM25 million revenue from the interest income for first three years, assuming 50% of Louvre Residence’s purchasers took up 80% loan based on our Bravo Financing scheme. The management also intends to actively source and assess potential ongoing or abandoned property projects with good value that are deemed investable by completing the project,” he added.

Besides that, Vortex also plans to extend the Bravo Financing scheme to include other future properties under the group’s portfolio to assist Malaysians to purchase their dream house.

Furthermore, Vortex had also today obtained its shareholders’ approval on the company name change into Harvest Miracle Capital Bhd following its recent venture into oil palm plantation business and new business strategies to focus on the property development, property investment and financial businesses.