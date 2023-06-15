VS: 9MFY23 revenue improved 18.2% YOY to RM3.44b on the back of higher sales orders

JOHOR BAHRU: Leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider in Malaysia, V.S. Industry Berhad has announced its third quarter (3QFY23) and nine-month financial results today for the period ended April 30, 2023 (9MFY23).

For the cumulative period under review, VS recorded a revenue growth of 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to RM3.44 billion versus RM2.91 billion last year. The jump was largely driven by increase in sales orders from existing key customers.

The improvement was, however, not reflected at the profit after tax and non controlling interest (PATNCI” or net profit) level due to a number of factors that included overall under utilisation of production capacity resulting in reduced economies of scale; higher electricity, labour and financing costs; as well as net foreign exchange (forex) loss. As a result, 9MFY23 net profit stood at RM117.8 million as compared to RM135.2 million in the previous year corresponding period.

Managing Director of VS, Datuk S.Y. Gan said, “Given the demanding business operating conditions and economic uncertainties, we are

satisfied with the set of results delivered by the Group. The ongoing inflationary pressures had dampened consumer purchasing power and impacted the demand from our customers. Nevertheless, on a brighter note, there are reports indicating that inflation has peaked with interest rate hike pressure now gradually easing.”

“With that, consumer sentiments should improve and we expect potential uptick in demand for the quarter ahead. We are also busy with some new product models that our customers will be launching soon. All in all, the Board opines the financial performance for the remaining quarter to be satisfactory barring unforeseen circumstances,” he added.

For the quarter, the Group’s 3QFY23 revenue rose 7.5% YoY to RM996.8 million from RM927.6 million a year ago, predominantly owing to higher sales orders from key customers. Similar to the cumulative performance, net profit for the current quarter under review was affected by the aforementioned under utilisation of capacity, hike in electricity, labour and financing costs along with unfavourable forex movement.

3QFY23 net profit was at RM26.8 million vis-à-vis RM51.3 million in 3QFY23.

On balance sheet strength, the Group’s financial position remained healthy with net gearing of 0.14x as at end-April 2023, backed by net assets of RM0.59 per share and gross cash holdings of RM581.8 million. In line with its quarterly dividend payout practice, the Board declared a third interim dividend of 0.4 sen per share for the quarter under review. This brought total dividend per share declared for the current financial period to 1.2 sen.