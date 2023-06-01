VS Industry allocates RM80 mln for capex in FY2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Electrical and electronic manufacturing company VS Industry Bhd has allocated capital expenditure (capex) of around RM80 million for the financial year 2023 (FY2023).

Managing director Datuk Gan Sem Yam said FY2022 was a demanding year as it was fraught with a multitude of challenges from the effects of a prolonged pandemic and global macroeconomic issues.

Nevertheless, the company had navigated through these taxing business operating conditions and delivered a commendable performance, he said in a statement today.

“Looking ahead, while the elevated market uncertainties are expected to persist, we remain steadfast and focused on growing our business. With the order flow from customers continuing to be satisfactory for our local operations, we target to deploy around RM80 million for capex to expand and enhance our capacity and capabilities.

“Over in Indonesia, we anticipate better contribution this year as a customer is increasing its orders,” Gan said.

At the group level, he noted that VS Industry will continue to channel resources to further strengthen its initiatives on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) front.

“Moving forward, we are cautiously optimistic on VS’ outlook and opine that the financial performance of the group in FY2023 to be satisfactory,” he added.

The group noted that it has a dividend policy of 40 per cent payout of net profit and for FY2022 ended July 31, 2022, it had continued with its dividend payout practice with a total dividend per share amounting to two sen, representing a 45.8 per cent payout based on FY2022’s earnings per share of 4.37 sen. - Bernama