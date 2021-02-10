VS Industry to shut 3 Johor factories for deep cleaning, disinfecting

PETALING JAYA: VS Industry has received notice from the Health Ministry to temporarily close three of its factories in Senai, Johor from Feb 11 - 17 to carry out deep cleaning and disinfecting exercise at the affected factories.

“The temporary closure of those factories is not expected to have any significant impact to the Company’s operations and financial performance,” the group said in an exchange filing.

The affected factories shall resume operations on Feb 18 or earlier, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.