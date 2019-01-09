VS Industry upgraded to ‘buy’ after recent sell-off

PETALING JAYA: AmInvestment Bank has upgraded VS Industry Bhd (VSI) to a “buy” call as it believes the recent sell-off offers opportunities for investors to accumulate VSI shares, premised on its long-term prospects tied to solid execution track record, despite short-term prospects being dampened by a string of headwinds.

“Despite the expectations of declining order flow for its key customer, we understand that the group is currently in various stages of discussion with more than five prospective multinational corporation customers to secure new orders that would fill the excess capacity in its facilities,“ the research house said in a report today.

VSI’s profit warning last month spooked the investors, sending the stock to a low of 63 sen from its recent high of RM1.59. It closed 2.04% higher at 75 sen today on 18.23 million shares done.

It had said that the second-half financial performance will be affected by the anticipated lower sales order.

At the recent AGM, VSI managing director Datuk Gan Sem Yam had shared that the ongoing US-China trade war has opened up opportunities for VSI through receipts of enquiries from US MNCs looking to shift or diversify their manufacturing bases to Southeast Asia.

“We concur that VSI is well-equipped to take on these opportunities given its new facilities with 300,000 sq ft combined production space, which include a 120,000 sq ft factory and new 180,000 sq ft factory.

“Furthermore, VSI continues to undergo cost rationalisation exercise to streamline its operations in China in light of uncertainties from the US-China trade war, higher operating costs and intense competition faced,“ AmInvestment Bank said.

The research house added that VSI boasts a healthy balance sheet with its net asset per share standing at 84 sen with net gearing of 0.2 times as at Oct 31, 2018. At the current price, VSI is trading at nine times its price-earnings ratio (PE), way below its two-year historical average PE of 19 times.

“All in, we believe VSI’s fundamentals remain intact and recommend a buy on weakness.”

Despite the rating upgrade, AmInvestment Bank has lowered VSI’s fair value to RM1.04 from RM1.31, pegged to a lower 2019 forecast PE of 14 times (previously 15 times) amid the anticipated order slowdown in 2019 and reduced market capitalisation.

“We cut our FY19-FY21 forecasts further by 6-15% mainly on account of lower printed circuit board assembly revenue tied to reduced contribution from VSI’s key customer in 2HFY19.”