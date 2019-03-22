Wah Seong secures exclusive distributorship for Doosan products in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Wah Seong Corp Bhd’s indirect 60%-owned subsidiary WDG Resources Sdn Bhd has been made the exclusive distributor for South Korea’s Doosan Infracore Co Ltd construction equipment throughout Malaysia, paving the way for the company to tap vast business opportunities in East Malaysia.

This follows the signing of an exclusive distributorship agreement today between WDG and Doosan, which is South Korea’s global leader in infrastructure support equipment.

The agreement extends WDG’s exclusive distributorship rights to also cover Sabah and Sarawak from just Peninsular Malaysia previously.

In June 2017, WDG had been appointed the exclusive distributor of Doosan range of equipment including excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks within Peninsular Malaysia.

Wah Seong managing director and group CEO Chan Cheu Leong said the expanded distributorship provides an opportunity for WDG to participate in infrastructure and construction projects in Sabah and Sarawak, including the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The extension of the Doosan distributorship will double the sales potential for WDG. WDG is confident of riding on its excellent track record to break new grounds in Sabah and Sarawak,” Chan said in a statement.

The distributorship is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of WSC group over the period of the distributorship agreement.

Traditionally, Wah Seong group’s industrial trading and services division is mostly entrenched in Peninsular Malaysia; this latest partnership gives the division an opportunity to reach out to Sabah and Sarawak in terms of trade and new opportunities.

Under the two-year distributorship agreement, WDG can leverage on Doosan’s machinery and equipment to take part in infrastructure projects in Sabah and Sarawak. In the past, its focus has been mainly in Peninsular Malaysia.

Doosan vice president of sales and marketing Chris Jeong Kwan Hee said the partnership with WDG will further establish Doosan brand in Malaysia.

“WDG has been effectively and successfully promoting Doosan products in the Malaysian construction industry since 2017. With the exclusive distributorship given to WDG, we are confident to establish a strong presence in the local infrastructure project business,” he added.

Doosan was established as Cho SunMachine Works in 1937 and was renamed Doosan Infracore in 2005. Apart from its own brand of construction equipment and power generation equipment, it also acquired the Bobcat brand in 2015.

WDG is principally involved in the distribution and service of industrial machinery, equipment and parts. It is also an authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries range of diesel generator sets.

After first securing the sole distributorship of Doosan range of construction equipment in Peninsular Malaysia, WDG has established a firm footing in providing its products and services to the local infrastructure and construction sectors.

The distributorship with Doosan also resulted in the group securing contracts to supply construction equipment to the Bandar University Pagoh Project, the Northern Free Trade Zone in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, the Gemas Double Track Project, Elmina Township in Subang and MCKIP in Kuantan.