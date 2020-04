PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar as its non-executive chairman effective May 1, 2020, following the retirement of Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen on April 30, 2020.

The appointment is by the Finance Minister in accordance with the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

Shireen welcomed Wahid’s appointment to the board, adding that Bursa Malaysia will continue to flourish as a dynamic and competitive exchange in the global marketplace.

Wahid is currently the chairman of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia since November 2018.

He has extensive corporate experience leading major organisations, including a stint as the group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd from August 2016 to June 2018, president and CEO of Maybank from 2008 to 2013 and the chairman of the Association of Banks in Malaysia from May 2009 to June 2013.

In addition, he also served as Senator and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the economic planning from June 2013 to June 2016.

“I look forward to working closely with fellow board members, the management team and other stakeholders in guiding Bursa Malaysia as a diverse, innovative and sustainable exchange holding company towards realising its vision to be Asean’s leading, responsible and globally-connected marketplace,” Wahid said in a statement.

The exchange also appointed Datuk Anad Krishnan Muthusamy as public interest director and independent non-executive director effective April 23, as Datin Mariam Prudence Yusof will be retiring on April 30.