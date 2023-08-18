Wall Street ends lower on healthcare losses, interest rate jitters

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indices closed lower after choppy trading on Thursday (Aug 17) as losses in healthcare stocks eclipsed gains in Cisco and energy stocks, while upbeat economic data kept alive fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, CVS Health tumbled 8% on news that Blue Shield of California plans to cut its reliance on the company as its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and work with others including Amazon.com.

Shares of major health insurers UnitedHealth and Cigna, which also have PBM units, dropped by 1.9% and 6.4% respectively, pushing the broader S&P 500 healthcare index 0.8% lower.

The S&P 500 lost 33.97 points, or 0.77%, to 4,370.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.75 points, or 1.07%, to 13,330.88.

The S&P 500 is down 2.7% over the past three sessions, its deepest three-session drop since mid-March. The Nasdaq's 3.4% drop over three days marks its deepest three-day drop since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 290.91 points, or 0.84%, to 34,474.83.

Higher oil prices lifted shares of ExxonMobil and Chevron by 1.9% to 1.7% respectively, as commodities were helped by hopes that China’s central bank was seeking to bolster the property market and wider economy.

Pressuring equities further, the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes hit its highest level since October as a raft of strong economic data this week stokes concerns the Fed could keep interest rates at the current level for longer.

“US equities will be under stress until yields going higher hopefully reverses,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of Cresset Capital.

The rise in yields comes amid worries the Federal Reserve could continue to hike interest rates or could leave interest rates at lofty levels for longer to counter sticky inflation.

“The current slow-motion, long-term rate shock has a way to go, in our view, and equity markets will struggle as it evolves,” said a note from DataTrek. “All this fits with our belief that we’re in for a sloppy few weeks ahead.”

Jeffrey Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, said: “Stocks may be choppy in the near term while we wait for either earnings to pick up or yields to come down.”

A report from the Labor Department showed a fall in jobless claims last week, signalling the labour market remained tight.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday showed most policymakers prioritising the battle against inflation, adding to uncertainty about the central bank’s interest rate path.

The stock market’s weakness in recent days is due to robust US economic growth suggesting the Fed is likely going to embrace “high rates for longer”, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel.

A majority of traders expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged in September, though bets of a pause have slipped to 86.5% from about 89% a week earlier, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Keeping a lid on losses, Cisco Systems gained 3.3% after the networking equipment maker’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates, and its CEO talked up artificial intelligence opportunities.

Shares of Pfizer rose 2.9% as the company said its updated Covid-19 shot, which is being tested against emerging variants, showed neutralising activity against the “Eris” subvariant in a study conducted on mice.

Retail heavyweight Walmart raised its full-year forecasts after beating second-quarter sales estimates, but its shares fell 2.2%. – Reuters, AFP