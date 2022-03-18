Wall Street extends rally, US dollar falls to week low

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rallied for a third straight session yestersday despite a jump in oil prices as markets monitored developments in Ukraine and digested monetary tightening moves by central banks.

Petroleum-linked shares had a banner day as oil prices shot up more than 8% on continued worry about lost crude production from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Higher oil prices usually weigh on the broader equity market, but stocks continued to benefit from positive momentum, analysts said.

Hopes for peace negotiations were dampened following the Russian bombing of a Ukrainian theater sheltering many civilians, but planned talks between the leaders of the United States and China raised investors' hopes.

“Wall Street is eagerly awaiting to see what happens with President (Joe) Biden’s call with President Xi (Jinping),” said Oanda’s Edward Moya.

“If the US can have China refrain from providing support to the Russians, investors may grow more optimistic that an end to this war could happen much sooner.”

Investors were reassured that Russia may, at least for now, have averted what would have been its first external bond default in a century. This was because creditors received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The broad-based S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index registered their biggest three-session percentage gain since early November 2020 after the reports boosted risk appetites in a market already benefiting from bargain hunting. The S&P 500 also witnessed its third straight day of more than 1% advances.

The Dow rose 417.66 points, or 1.23%, to 34,480.76, the S&P 500 gained 53.81 points, or 1.23%, to 4,411.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 178.23 points, or 1.33%, to 13,614.78.

The Russian payment news and a breaking of technical decline lines “to the upside” in indices, including the S&P and the Nasdaq, all boosted stocks, according to Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

“It’s giving investors an increased level of cautious optimism which is a change from the significant pessimism we’ve been experiencing since early January,“ said James.

On the foreign exchange market, the US dollar fell and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook a day after the US central bank’s expected rate hike, while the euro rose as investors kept an eye on Russia-Ukraine talks.

“The strongest message yesterday (Wednesday) was that the Fed was going to hike and it was primarily concerned with elevated inflation pressures,” Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto, said. “The market is kind of taking the bet that the Fed has this view now but that could shift in the coming quarters, and there’s a lot already priced in to the short-term interest rate markets for the Fed this year. Some of that is being pulled back, and that’s one of the reasons why the dollar has come under pressure.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six trading currencies, was down 0.5% at 97.980 and hit its lowest in a week. The index remains up 2.4% for the year so far. The euro was up 0.5% at US$1.1095 and touched its highest since early March. – AFP, Reuters