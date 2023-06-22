Wall Street extends sell-off as Powell hints at more rate hikes

NEW YORK: US stocks closed lower on Wednesday (June 21) as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony reinforced the central bank’s objective to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate increases.

All three major US stock indices notched their third straight daily declines, with megacap tech- and tech-related shares weighing most.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52, the S&P 500 lost 23.02 points, or 0.52%, to 4,365.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 165.10 points, or 1.21%, to 13,502.20.

“It seems the market is catching its breath after a huge start to the month,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. “Historically June isn’t a very strong month for stocks, but this year could go down as one of the strongest Junes ever; so a small break in the run stocks have had is perfectly normal.”

Tesla Inc, along AI-related stocks such as Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp were the heaviest drags.

In his testimony before the US House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the fact that the central bank remains “strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal”, and said it would be “a pretty good guess” that future rate increases are in the cards if the economy continues on its current path.

“Two hikes, which is what the dot plot told us,” Detrick said. “There could be one more rate hike, but I don’t think anyone’s buying the fact that there will be two. Markets are assuming that the Fed is very close to being done.”

At last glance, financial markets have priced in a 74.4% likelihood of another 25 basis point interest rate increase at the conclusion of July’s monetary policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“We see potential vulnerability in the form of near-term profit taking, triggered by still-hawkish Fed speak,” said CFRA Research’s Sam Stovall.

He added that “weakness may continue into July” as the Fed hikes rates one last time before pausing until a first cut in the first quarter of 2024.

Powell is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Chips weighed heavily on tech shares. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 2.7%, it's biggest daily decline this month.

Tesla Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, sliding 5.5%. Barclays downgraded its rating on the stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”, saying the electric automaker’s recent rally was too sharp relative to fundamentals.

“A big portion of today’s weakness is because Tesla had one of its worst days in a while,” Detrick added. “It’s a stock that was due for a breather as well.”

“After a record win streak some kind of weakness is perfectly acceptable and normal.” – Reuters, AFP