Wan Zulkiflee to join Nestle Malaysia’s board of directors

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin as an independent non-executive director to its board of directors, effective Oct 1.

Wan Zulkiflee has more than 40 years of experience in corporate leadership, helming prominent companies including Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd.

His wide experience spans across areas such as management, leadership development, finance, regulatory affairs and economics. He has also served as a member of the East Coast Economic Region Development Council, Northern Corridor Implementation Authority and Asean Council on Petroleum.

Wan Zulkiflee is a former member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Stewardship Board of System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Energy, WEF’s Oil & Gas Governors Forum and the WEF Oil & Gas Action Group. He currently chairs the boards of DRB-HICOM Bhd and Gas Malaysia Bhd.

Nestle Malaysia said the group is confident that Wan Zulkiflee’s appointment to the board will provide substantial value in supporting its journey towards sustainable growth.