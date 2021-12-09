Watsons opens 600th store at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: Watsons Malaysia, which opened its 600th store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil today, said its primary business strategy moving forward is to integrate offline and online shopping for customers convenience.

“Currently, Watsons is available on seven online platforms. Sustainability is the most important part of our business strategy, we want to make Watsons a better place to shop and contribute to earth protection,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh (pix) after launching its latest store.

Loh said Watsons had been strengthening its O+O (offline + online) business model to provide additional choices for customers to browse and shop.

“In this new store, we have placed QR codes on top of each area from cosmetics, hair, skincare, health and more, to provide offline and online integration experience for the public where customers can scan and browse on Watson’s website for their products,“ Loh said.

Measuring 4,810 sq ft, Watsons’ 600th store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil is equipped with a wide range of exclusive products and services.