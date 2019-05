PETALING JAYA: WCT Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 grew 8.8% to RM40.32 million from RM37.06 million a year ago, thanks to share of profit of joint ventures.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said it registered a share of profit of joint ventures amounting to RM1.88 million during the quarter, compared with a loss of profit of joint ventures amounting to RM2.94 million a year ago.

However its revenue for the quarter was 4.7% lower at RM514.65 million compared with RM539.79 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, mainly due to lower revenue recognition of certain engineering and construction projects which are nearing completion.

WCT group managing director Datuk Lee Tuck Fook said its performance for the current year to date has been in line with its expectations amid the prevailing challenging market conditions.

“Our engineering and construction division continues to be the group’s main contributor of revenue, accounting for 73% of the group’s consolidated revenue, supported by its strong outstanding order book comprising a mix of civil and infrastructure works and building construction jobs,” Lee said in a statement.

The group’s engineering and construction division recorded an operating profit of RM33 million (Q1 FY2018: RM59 million) on the back of revenue of RM378 million (Q1 FY2019: RM446 million).

The lower operating profit is mainly attributable to lower expected margins from the group’s ongoing construction projects and higher proportion of building construction projects with lower margins.

The lower revenue recognition is mainly due to some of the existing projects nearing completion and the newly secured jobs which are still in early stages of construction.

Meanwhile, the group’s property development division recorded a revenue of RM85 million (Q1FY2018: RM56 million), driven by a significant increase in the operating profit of this division from RM9 million to RM37 million mainly due to higher revenue and profit arising from the completed sale of an undeveloped land during the quarter under review.

The operating profit of the group’s property investment and management division surged to RM27 million (Q1 FY2018: RM16 million) on the back of higher revenue of RM52 million (Q1 FY2018: RM38 million).

The higher operating profit and revenue for the quarter was mainly contributed by the improved occupancy level of Paradigm Mall in Johor Baru and higher rental income from Bukit Tinggi Shopping Mall in Klang, Selangor.

Basic earnings per share for Q1 FY2019 was higher at 2.92 sen as compared with 2.62 sen recorded in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter.

“In 2019, subject to market conditions, our property development division plans to launch new property projects which would better cater to the consumer demand for more affordable residential units as well as continue our efforts to reduce our unsold properties and idle landbanks.

“Our property investment and management division aims to continue improving on the occupancy level and tenancy mix as well as enhancing our investment properties to stay relevant amidst the changing consumer behaviour and spending patterns. This division is expected to contribute positively to the group’s revenue and profit,” Lee said.