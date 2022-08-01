WCT Land’s Adenia receives keen interest

KLANG: WCT Land Sdn Bhd’s latest development Adenia Apartments in Klang, which is set to be completed in 2025, has received more than 200% in registrations of interest.

Located within the Bandar Parklands township, the new low-density apartment comprises 181 units in a single 22-floor tower. It offers a variety of amenities including a 25m-length pool, children’s pool, sun deck, pool deck, children’s playground, garden, surau, multipurpose hall with badminton court, and gymnasium. Sited on a 3.02 acres of freehold land, all units are designed with a built-up of 915 sq ft with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each unit comes with two covered parking bays with direct access to the lift lobby. The development consists of a 24-hour security patrol, vehicle access control and closed-circuit television at the guardhouse.

WCT Holdings Bhd deputy managing director Peter Chow said it sees the need to develop more affordable housing properties, and Adenia is an affordable property that caters to the needs of the middle-income society.

“Given the current state of the economy, it is pertinent that we continue to build affordable housing because it allows us to grow and provide our country with the homes it deserves. Inflation should not be the primary reason or challenge for anyone to be unable to afford a roof over their heads.

“Adenia will appeal to homebuyers who seek a convenient lifestyle experience, particularly those urbanites with a high demand for convenience – accessibility, facilities, amenities. WCT Land places a premium on convenience and connectivity for homebuyers, and will continue to meet current demand,” said Chow in a statement today.

Adenia is in close proximity to various amenities such as medical centres, shopping malls, education, and commercial hubs in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1 and 2 as well as the soon-to-be completed Johan Setia LRT3 station and depot. It is also accessible via several direct accesses to the Kesas Highway, the Federal Highway as well as the New Klang Valley Expressway.

Priced at RM375,000 per unit, first-time home buyers can apply for a 100% loan from Skim Rumah Pertamaku to enjoy stamp duty exemptions on both memorandum of transfer and loan agreement. Bumiputra units are still available with a 7% discount.

WCT Land is WCT Holdings’ property development, investment and management arm.