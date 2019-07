KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia says it is seeking partnerships and not rivalry in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

The airline’s group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, in his latest Twitter post, said the airport regulator and operator should have supported the stakeholders – both the airlines and passengers – with fair treatment.

“All we have ever asked is for Malaysia Airports to understand our model and help us. Help us create more jobs. We are a low cost carrier, its largest customer.

“For 18 years, all we have asked is to have an airport that’s a partner. Like we have with GE Aviation, Airbus or Credit Suisse Group AG,” he said.

Fernandes also reiterated his confusion why the passenger service charge (PSC) at Langkawi International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) is the same as for Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He believed the rate is “unfair” as these airports have different facilities and service offerings, plus the poor gate condition at klia2 should be taken into consideration rather than imposing the same airport tax.

“Mavcom is supposed to look after passenger interest,” he said.

“Charge unfairly airport tax to our guests. No regulation on the airport? Worse, every passenger (needs to) pay RM1 every time they fly so Mavcom can have a budget!” he added.