Weak Bursa debut for Kim Hin Joo

PETALING JAYA: Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Bhd made a weak debut on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE market with its shares opening at 39 sen, a 9.3% discount over its offer price of 43 sen.

This translates to a market capitalisation of RM148.20 million based on an enlarged capital share of 380 million.

At 10.52 am, the stock traded at 37.5 sen, after hitting a low of 35.5 sen earlier in the trading session with over 24.13 million shares traded.

With the listing, the baby, children and maternity products retailer raised RM32.68 million from the issuance of 76 million shares, of which it has earmarked RM20 million for business expansion and capital expenditure over the next three year.

Meanwhile, the remaining RM12.68 million will be used for its working capital and to defray its listing expenses.