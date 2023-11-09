Web Bytes steps up regional expansion, targets Thailand by year-end

PETALING JAYA: Software development company Web Bytes Sdn Bhd aims to expand to Thailand by year-end, driven by robust end users.

“The retail and food and beverage (F&B) market is thriving and getting robust. Also, end users are getting more exposure to digitalisation, hence more merchants need to adopt solutions like those provided by us,” CEO Ooi Boon Sheng told SunBiz.

He disclosed that Web Bytes has identified and is in talks with a few local partners in Thailand.

”We are actively talking to local partners and expect (to finalise it) by the fourth quarter this year or by end of this year,” said Ooi.

The company set up a branch in Vietnam in January and it focuses on expansion into countries in the Southeast Asian region, he added.

Furthermore, Ooi said, it plans to enter he Philippine market and has received certification approval from the government authorities to operate its point of sales terminal in the country.

The company sees a lot of potential and opportunity for it to offer its services in the Philippines as it has a very vibrant F&B market, he said.

“We have so many Malaysian brands that are going (to the Philippines) and have recently received approval,” he added.

Web Byte’s only brand is Xilnex, which offers complete cloud-based retail solutions to retail and food and beverage (F&B) merchants.

Ooi said the company aims to increase its client base to 2,000 this year from around 1,500 of its existing clients across Southeast Asia. He pointed out that a client can have multiple outlets, with a substantial number of its clients being chain stores.

“Our actual revenue contributor is by the number of outlets. In terms of the number of physical stores, it is about more than 10,000. For example, a company or client can have one, five or 10 stores. This year, we are targeting 1,500 installations, new outlets,” he said.

To date, it has physical branches in Malaysia, Cambodia (Xilnex Cambodia) and Vietnam (Xilnex Vietnam). However, Ooi said Web Bytes has multiple customers and installations or outlets in Southeast Asia, namely in Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Its clients range from multinational companies, mid-tier companies, international as well as local brands and even mom-and-pop stores.

Meanwhile, Ooi said the company grows as local brands expand globally, even to countries beyond the Southeast Asian region.

“Beyond this, we also grow with the local brands such as MarryBrown, which has just opened up in Australia, they brought us there as well. Tealive has opened up in Mauritius and Canada. We’ve powered them all the way to these countries.”

On outlook, Ooi is optimistic on the industry as digitalisation allows its clients to have the opportunity to save costs as “it becomes a crucial part of business”.

Recently, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with PUC Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Presto Technology Sdn Bhd to collaborate on assisting merchants to sell e-vouchers on the the latter’s platform.

It also launched its Xilnex Retail Tech Experience Centre, which offers visitors a fully functional cafe experience, equipped with a range of its flagship solutions specifically for F&B retailers.

GD Express Carrier Bhd owns a 38% stake in Web Bytes.