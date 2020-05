PETALING JAYA: Retail management software company Web Bytes Sdn Bhd will be continuing to offer its “live order” mobile point of sales (POS) for food & beverage (F&B) operators past the movement control order (MCO) period, as it believes the trends of contactless services will continue well into the future.

The MCO was implemented on March 18, and will be conditionally lifted today.

CEO Ooi Boon Sheng (pix) told SunBiz that the POS solution was developed for F&B operators who could not entertain dine-in clientele during the MCO, and therefore had to quickly implement safe distancing measures for their customers.

It offered the solution to all F&B operators in Malaysia for free, as it recognised that many mom-and-pop F&B players did not have the technology and financial means to enable them to adapt.

Customers coming to restaurants to order takeaways only need to use their smartphone to scan a QR code that may be placed outside the premises.

This will redirect them to a menu selection webpage, where they can place their orders and make payment online, without needing to even enter the shop or wait at the cashier. Physical handling and touching of a printed menu, or the need to write on an order chit or to speak to a waiter, are eliminated as well.

“What we do now is not just for the MCO period. We believe it’s a new norm. People are now ‘forced’ to order food and buy groceries online. This trend will be here for many years. Even after the MCO, this solution will be widely adopted,“ said Ooi.

It is also working on a similar solution for retail players, with the delivery of the retail goods to be handled by GD Express Carrier Bhd, which owns a 32% stake in the company.

Ooi said this service, which does not take a commission from the retailers, will enable pick-ups from stores and the delivery of goods to customers, but noted that it is not a point-to-point delivery.

“If you’re running a pharmacy, for example, you have less walk-ins during the MCO, but you still want to sell your products, this is where it comes in handy.”

Meanwhile, Ooi said Web Bytes was not directly affected by the implementation of the MCO, but as a software provider, it waived its April subscription fees as a form of relief for customers who could not operate during the period.

Since the MCO started on March 18, Ooi said Web Bytes had no choice but to give a hefty 40-50% discount to its customers, instead of a full month’s subscription for March. As a result, its revenue for the month of April has dropped over 80%.

While its staff worked from home during the MCO period, Ooi said 10 staff were stationed at KLIA to support the airport’s POS operations.

“We still need to have our people at the airport because there are essential services shops operating. We also make sure that every team and departments have a set of work-from-home deliverables,” said Ooi.