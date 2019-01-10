WeChat, mini-apps popularity soars

GUANGZHOU: China’s social networking app WeChat sees businesses rapidly adopting its platforms, including the WeChat Pay and WeChat Mini Program features extending to mobile, so as to better connect with their customers.

As of September last year, WeChat reached more than 1.08 billion monthly active user accounts.

According to its 2018 Data Report released at its annual event “Open Class PRO 2019” today, the retail industry’s monthly WeChat Pay users had jumped 150% last year compared with the previous year.

WeChat introduced its ‘Scan-to-Buy’ feature last year, enabling users to pay without queueing at cashiers and ‘Smart Recommendations’ based on users’ past purchases to help merchants increase conversion and operational efficiency, grow membership programme, reduce manpower costs and deliver more personalised services.

The data also revealed that more than 600 million people across the world use WeChat Mini Programs at least once a week on services or products from over 200 industry segments, including transport, retail, food as well as public services.

In 2018, the number of transactions done under the Mini Programs increased six fold.

Launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs are mini-apps which run inside the platform and do not need to be downloaded. The Mini Programs connect online and offline merchants, and extended services such as WeChat Pay.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that – there are more people connected on the platform, with the app usage growing across all age groups; more people are connected on WeChat at work to improve the way they work; and more people are sharing more content via the app.

The report also shares insights on how WeChat is increasingly reshaping lifestyles and helping companies tap into the growing smart-business and living needs, particularly in the areas of retail, food and transportation.

It also pointed that WeChat usage has increased across multiple demographics, reinforcing its status as an essential part of daily life, particularly in China.

The two-day event is the largest annual event of WeChat and a venue for developers and partners to discover the latest digital trends in China and share unique perspectives and best practices for WeChat.