Westports Q2 profit up 36.5%, declares 6.74 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Westports Holdings Bhd’s net profit soared 36.5% to RM166.32 million for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2019 against RM121.81 million in the previous corresponding period, thanks to higher container throughput and stabel cost of sales.

Its revenue grew 15.3% to RM454.45 million from RM394.04 million previously.

The group has proposed to declare an interim dividend of 6.74 sen per share for the quarter under review.

For the first half of the year, Westports’ net profit increased 24.7% to RM306.22 million from RM245.61 million in the same period a year ago on the back of an 11.6% rise in revenue to RM869.64 million from RM779.13 million.

The group said in a statement that it handled 5.27 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) of containers during the first six months of 2019, 17% higher than the previous corresponding period, partly helped by a lower base in the previous year.

Transhipment containers increased to 3.54 million TEUs, whereas gateway volume grew to 1.73 million TEUs.

For Q2 alone, Westports achieved a record-breaking container throughput level by handling 2.74 million TEUs, driven by the increase to 1.83 million TEUs for transhipment containers and 900,000 TEUs for gateway boxes.

“Westports has set a new record for container terminal productivity by achieving an impressive 801 container moves in one hour during Q2 of 2019.”

Moving ahead, Westports managing director Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam said despite a moderation in the industry’s volume growth rate, the group expects to achieve much higher overall container throughput in 2019, due to its exposure to the still-buoyant Intra-Asia segment as well as the favourable domestic export-oriented sectors.

“Westports is also progressing ahead with planning for the multi-billion proposed container terminal expansion as the latter would further strengthen the company and Port Klang’s role as the pre-eminent port for the nation’s gateway trade. The eventually enhanced terminal would also reinforce Port Klang as one of the main transhipment hubs in the Southeast Asia region for international container shipping alliances”.

At 3.15pm, the stock was trading 3 sen or 0.8% higher at RM3.98 on 618,700 shares done.