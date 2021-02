PETALING JAYA: Westports Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 jumped 30% to RM163.49 million from RM125.44 million a year ago, due to higher container revenue and lower operational cost.

Its revenue grew 20% to RM541.54 million compared with RM452.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Container throughput was at 2.8 million TEUs in Q4, on above-average container yard utilisation and some yard congestion.

For the full year, its net profit was up 11% to RM654.49 million from RM590.9 million mainly due to higher container revenue and reduction in fuel cost.

Revenue rose 11% to RM1.97 billion from RM1.78 billion due to higher revenue from the container segment and also construction activities arising from development work on the new liquid bulk jetty and CT9’s new Container Yard Zone Z.

Westports handled a slightly lower container throughput of 10.5 million TEUs in 2020 as container volume and demand was affected by the various forms of lockdown across the world to control the transmission of Covid-19.

The board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of 6.47 sen per share in respect of FY2020 amounting to RM220.63 million to be paid on March 1, 2021. The entitlement date for the dividend payment is on Feb 18, 2021.

Westports group managing director Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam said in a year that witnessed businesses experiencing operational and financial challenges, Westports has worked with the authorities and clients to offer reductions in certain fees and charges. The group also implemented Covid-19 precautionary measures, and there has been a minimal number of cases that have affected its employees.

“The global supply chain is adjusting to a combination of factors, such as higher consumer demand for containerised goods in Western economies, lockdowns in various parts of the world at different points in time and a global supply chain partly manned by people implementing Covid-19 precautionary measures. The direct and secondary long-tail effects of Covid-19 will continue to be felt in 2021 despite the gradual ramp-up in vaccinations.

“The surge in container throughput in Q2 and strong demand for container yard space in Q4 reinforced the need for Westports to undertake the planned mega container terminal expansion from CT10 to CT17, upon reaching a new concession agreement with the government. In 2020, Westports invested and completed container yard Zone Z at CT9 at the cost of RM81 million,“ said Ruben.

The company expects a small single-digit container throughput growth for 2021.