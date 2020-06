PETALING JAYA: WeWork has appointed Samit Chopra as its Pacific managing director, which will oversee its key markets in the region including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

According to the group, he will be based in Singapore and be responsible for its profits & loss management, go-to-market strategy, sales leadership, growth and innovation, as well as talent development and will report to WeWork’s international COO, Eugen Miropolski.

Miropolski commented that he is delighted to welcome Samit as the group’s leader for WeWork Pacific.

“We are excited at the expertise and leadership that he will bring to WeWork, as we execute on our strategic business plan, continue our growth trajectory and navigate the future of the workplace,” he said in a press release.

He commented that the pacific region continues to be one of its key markets globally and the group is committed to strengthening WeWork’s leadership as it focuses on the execution of its five-year strategic plan.

On his appointment, Chopra commented that he is excited to join the company at this pivotal point, partnering closely with Miropolski and the leadership team to position WeWork Pacific for long-term success.

“Together, we will work to achieve our business goals, while continuing to deliver an exceptional workplace experience to more members and employees across the world,” he said.

Prior to the appointment the managing director have held senior leadership roles in a global real estate services provider, focusing on expanding their international business across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.