White House says concerned about recession but US economy strong

WASHINGTON: The US economy remains strong, a White House economist asserted yesterday, while acknowledging President Joe Biden’s team is concerned about a possible recession.

With inflation soaring at the fastest pace in more than four decades, sending prices for petrol and housing rocketing, Americans are feeling the pain and the Federal Reserve (Fed) is cranking up interest rates to try to cool the economy, fuelling fears of a sharp downturn.

Despite a contraction in the first three months of the year, core parts of the world’s largest economy remain in good shape, including the labour market and consumer spending, Cecelia Rouse, head of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said on CNBC.

“When we look at recession (risks) ... that’s obviously a concern, but the bones of our economy are solid,” she said, noting that the United States is better positioned to face the challenges than most other nations.

Rouse said Biden is focused on the inflation challenge, which is related to the Covid-19 pandemic: “It’s not easy to turn back on a global economy.”

Global supply chain snarls have been a key factor in fuelling the prices increases, and pandemic lockdowns in China are adding to the ongoing uncertainty.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “game changer”, she said.

“We all hope the Fed can get inflation under control without ceding too much on maximum employment,“ Rouse said “We all hope for the longed-for soft landing.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday she still views two quarters of negative growth as a good rule of thumb to indicate a recession, but believes it is possible to bring down inflation while maintaining full employment.

“A shorthand of two quarters of negative growth has typically worked, and so a lot of people think of it that way,” Yellen told reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota when asked how she would measure a recession. “But recessions aren’t all the same.

“There are deep recessions. There are shallow recessions. There are recessions that have rapid recovery. There are recessions that might raise the unemployment rate slightly, but not a whole lot,” she said.

Yellen has said recently that a US recession “is not inevitable” despite aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand – moves that have prompted more economists to forecast a recession by 2023.

But she said she believed most economists were not predicting recession because they were taking into account the unique features of the post-Covid-19 economy, including a “quite depressed” labour force participation rate.

“And so we have a very tight labour market. Wages have been rising pretty rapidly, but if we see people come back into the labour market, that’s one way in which labour market tightness might be mitigated and that could help to bring down inflationary pressures,” Yellen said.

The current economic situation should be viewed with this in mind, she said.

“Staying in the neighbourhood of tight labour markets, what people would dub full employment, I believe it’s possible,” Yellen added

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank president Thomas Barkin said there is a risk of recession, but agreed there are many signs the economy remains strong.

“Data on today’s economy still looks relatively healthy. Tomorrow is of course unclear,” Barkin said yesterday in a speech prepared for delivery to an event in Richmond.

However, he acknowledged that with the Fed raising interest rates and an uncertain outlook for the global supply chain, fears of a coming downturn are not surprising.

But “not all recessions are equal”, he said, and “it’s worth remembering that most other recessions aren’t that long or that deep”.

Getting the economy back to normal in the wake of the supply disruptions “doesn’t have to require a calamitous decline in activity”.

Earlier yesterday, during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics, Barkin said it was not yet clear how fast and how far the central bank will have to move.

“You want to get back to where you want to go as fast as you can without breaking anything,” he said. – AFP